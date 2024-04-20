35 Nominations Filed So Far for First Phase Polls In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The nomination process for the first phase of polling in the state started last Thursday and by the end of the third day on Saturday. a total of 35 candidates had submitted their nominations.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, a total of 27 candidates have filed nominations for the Assembly seats while 8 candidates have filed nominations for the Lok Sabha seats.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notification on April 18 for the first phase of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State.

Voting will take place on the 13th of May 2024. The last date for filing of nominations will be 25th April. Verification of nominations will end by April 26th and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is 29th April 2024.

Polling will be held in 4 Lok Sabha and 28 assembly seats of the state on May 13th. The four Lok Sabha seats going for the elections on the 13th of May include Berhampur, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput.

In addition, voting will be held on May 13th in all the 28 assembly seats under these Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha.