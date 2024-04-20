North Korea Conducts Cruise Missile Warhead and Anti-Missile Tests

New Delhi: North Korea executed a series of weapons tests on Friday, which included a cruise missile warhead test and the launch of a new anti-aircraft missile. The state-run KCNA news agency confirmed these developments, stating that the tests were conducted over the West Sea of Korea.

The tests involved a power test of a super-large warhead designed for the “Hwasal-1 Ra-3” strategic cruise missile, alongside a test launch of the “Pyoljji-1-2” new-type anti-aircraft missile. This launch came days after North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un said now was the time to be more prepared for war than ever.

“Outlining the complicated international situation … and the uncertain and unstable military and political situation around the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he said that now is the time to be more thoroughly prepared for a war than ever before,” Kim said during an inspection of Kim Jong Il University of Military and Politics.

Kim Jong Un also addressed the university staff, declaring that North Korea would not hesitate to deliver a “death blow” to any enemy that seeks military confrontation, utilising all resources at its disposal.

In recent years, Pyongyang has stepped up weapons development. The strategic cruise missile believed to be capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, has raised concerns.