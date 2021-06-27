323 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 387 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 323 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 323 COVID-19 positive cases, 80 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 243 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 387 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 89,185 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,415 are active cases while 87,314 persons have recovered and 435 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

