Commissionerate Police Carries Out Rally To Sensitize Citizens Violating Weekend Shutdown Norms

Bhubaneswar: In order to sensitize people violating Weekend Shutdown restrictions, Commissionerate Police today carried out an awareness rally in the city.

In compliance with the direction of Twin City Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi and Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash, ACP, Additional DCP and Inspectors In-Charge of all police stations participated in the car rally. More than 20 police vans were engaged in the rally.

As per reports, the police officers embarked on the rally starting from Capital Police Station and went around the State Capital sensitizing the violators to follow the Weekend Shutdown restrictions imposed by the government to keep COVID-19 infection at bay.