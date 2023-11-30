RWS&S JE Lands In Odisha Vigilance Net; Runs Away During Raid

Bhubaneswar: Sunil Kumar Padhy, Junior Engineer, RWS&S, Bhubaneswar, landed in the traps nets of Odisha Vigilance on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

Reportedly, raids were m conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 6 DSPs, 3 Inspectors, 7 ASIs and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Hon’ble Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar at the following 5 places in Bhubaneswar and Ganjam.

1) Triple storeyed building located over plot no 500/5120, Mallick Complex, Padhy Villa, Jagamara, Bhubaneswar.

2) Market complex at Aska, Dist-Ganjam.

3) Paternal house at Sunambo Street, Aska, Ganjam.

4) House of his relative located at Bhanjnagar.

5) Office chamber of Sri Sunil Kumar Padhy ,O/o EE, RWS&S, Bhubaneswar.

Besides, when Vigilance team knocked the door of his residence in the morning at Jagamara, BBSR, Sri Padhy, apprehending trouble, went to the terrace of his building and jumped to a side building and fled away.