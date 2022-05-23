2 Killed, 5 Critically Injured In A Road Mishap In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Two persons were killed near Taramara on the Anandpur-Thakurmunda road in Karanjia of Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Kshetravarshi Maharana and Kulamani Das.

Reportedly, the incident occurred while a barati vehicle was returning to Gudabhanga from Sukruli in Mayurbhanj after a marriage function when the SUV Bolero lost its balance over the wheels and dashed against a bridge.

Subsequently, Kshetravarshi, the groom’s brother, and Kulamani lost their lives on the spot while five others sustained critical injuries.

On getting the information, the local firefighters along with Thakurmunda police reached the spot and rescued the deceased people.

Notably, there were around eight people in the vehicle when the accident took place. Thakurmunda police have initiated a probe into the matter.