2 Foreign Returnees Test Omicron Positive In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Two more foreign returnees have tested positive for Omicron variant of Coronavius in Andhra Pradesh. With the fresh cases, the state’s tally reached to four.

Both persons, who gave positive test result, returned from abroad, the government said.

“A 41-year-old Kuwait returnee, who is a resident of the East Godavari district, arrived at the Gannavarm airport on December 19. Later, she tested positive for Covid-19. Her samples were sent to CCMB Hyderabad for genome sequencing. She was then found positive for Omicron,” said the government.

“The second patient, who is a resident of Visakhapatnam, returned on December 15. He developed mild fever and was admitted to a private hospital. On December 16, he tested positive for Covid-19. On Thursday, he was confirmed to be infected with Omicron,” the official said.

Andhra Pradesh reported its first case of Omicron on December 12, while the second was confirmed on December 22. While the first patient returned to his native city of Vizianagaram from Ireland via Mumbai, the second flew in from Kenya via Chennai and travelled to Tirupati.