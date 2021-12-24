Treat Your Taste Buds With Banana Mug Cake This Christmas Eve

New Delhi: Banana Mug Cake is the perfect treat to cook yourself. It’s also a great quick and easy dessert that you can cook up after dinner. Let’s take a look at the ingredients for the recipe.

Ingredients

1 Tbsp butter, melted

1 egg

1 Tbsp milk

vanilla essence

1 ripe banana, mashed

3 Tbsp plain flour

2 Tbsp brown sugar

½ tsp baking powder

Instructions

Step 1

Place the banana on a plate or in a bowl and mash it well using a fork. Once the banana is mashed well, add it to a microwaveable cup.

Step 2

Add sugar, milk, vanilla essence, and oil to the cup. Mix them well with the mashed banana. Now add flour, baking powder, and salt. Again mix well till there are no lumps and you have a thick and smooth mixture.

Step 3

Slide the cup in the microwave and let it cook for 2 minutes. Once done, garnish with banana slices and serve.