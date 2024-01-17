16-Year-Old Andreeva Stuns Sixth Seed Jabeur In Australian Open

Melbourne: 16-year-old Russian tennis sensation Mirra Andreeva delivered a stunning upset at the Australian Open 2024 by dismantling the sixth seed, Ons Jabeur, in under an hour during the second round.

Having made her debut when she advanced to the Wimbledon fourth round as a qualifier last year, she was ranked 47 and this was her first victory over a player in the top ten.

Andreeva showcased exceptional form to defeat the three-time major runner-up 6-0, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena in just 54 minutes.

Expressing her pre-match nerves, Andreeva said, “I was really nervous before the match because I am really inspired by Ons and the way she plays.”

During the first match, which lasted 20 minutes, 29-year-old Jabuer was totally out of it. Throughout the six games, she only managed eight points and just three from the baseline, while committing ten unintentional fouls.

With this win, Andreeva has added another milestone to her growing list of accomplishments, including a quarter-final appearance at the Brisbane International.