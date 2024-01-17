Over 1600 Bottles Of Banned Cough Syrup Seized In Bhubaneswar, Two held

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police seized 1680 bottles of banned cough syrup at Kasturba school bus stop in Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday and arrested two persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Jagannath Jena of Gadakana, Mancheswar and Anil Kumar Nayak of Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar.

Based on intelligence input, the team of cops conducted a raid in that area and arrested the two accused. As per reports, the WINCEREX cough syrup bottles were being transported by the two smugglers from Kolkata to Bhubaneswar by bus.

The police nabbed the two persons while they were waiting for the bus. The entire cough syrup bottles were seized from their possessions. The smugglers were taken into custody and forwarded to the court, police said.