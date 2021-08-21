Ancient Sites In Bhubaneswar Lay Neglected! 

Bhubaneswar: Ancient architectural masterpieces, built over a thousand years ago, lies in utter neglect in the state capital, Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, the condition at places including Kedar Gouri, Gosagareswar, Debi Padahara, Papanasini, Sukhsmeswari’s ponds are deteriorating with every passing day.

Everyone, starting from the public to the government officials, are responsible for the condition of the ancient masterpieces as they notice the wastes lying near the sites but fail to clean them.

On the other hand, Seva Pratinidhi Sangathan President Nilamani Mishra and his associates tried to keep the surroundings clean. However, it is being alleged that the administration is not taking any steps regarding the same.

Reportedly, Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray also participated in the cleaning work of the Kedar Gouri Kund (pond). However, the state of the pond remains polluted.