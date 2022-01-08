14 Killed, Over 15 Critical In Egypt Double Bus Crash

Cairo: As many as 14 people were killed and 17 injured Saturday when a coach and a minibus smashed into each other at high speed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The casualties were taken to a hospital in El-Tor.

According to reports, the minibus and the coach, which had come from the capital Cairo and was heading for the Red Sea tourist resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, collided while speeding in poor visibility due to fog around dawn.

The crash took place close to El-Tor in southern Sinai, some 300 kilometres (185 miles) southeast of Cairo.