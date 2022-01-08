Telangana: TRS MLA’s son held in suicide abetment case

Hyderabad: Police on Friday night arrested the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA’s son Vanama Raghavendra Rao on charges of abetting the suicide of businessman M Naga Ramakrishna and three of his family members at Paloncha town at Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

According to reports, the businessman Ramakrishna and his wife immolated themselves after setting ablaze their two daughters at Paloncha town last Monday. However, before taking the extreme step, Ramakrishna uploaded a video on social media in which he accused Rao of asking him to send his wife for a personal meeting with him in Hyderabad to sort out his property related issues.

After the video went viral, activists of various political parties staged demonstrations demanding the immediate arrest of Raghavendra, son of TRS legislator from Kothagudem Vanama Venkateshwar Rao.

On the basis of the video, police registered a case under Section 306 ( abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Raghavendra, who had absconded since the FIR lodged against him.

As per reports, police formed eight teams earlier to nab the accused and finally they arrested him along with two of his associates at Dammapeta Mandal in Kothagudem district. Besides this case, the accused is also involved in 12 other cases, the police said.

Raghavendra will be produced before the local court today and all the evidence gathered in the case will be submitted in the court along with the video, the police added.

On the other hand, Raghavendra has been suspended from the party in the wake of allegations against him.