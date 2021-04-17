12000 people fined in Mumbai for spitting in public: BMC

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected Rs 24 lakh fine from 12,000 people for spitting in public places in the past six months.

The financial hub of India is one of the worst-affected cities in India. The authorities have imposed strict restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court , has asked the BMC officials, police as well as the state government to educate people about why spitting in public is risky in view of the pandemic.

As many as 398 people succumbed to the deadly contagious virus, thus pushing the fatality count to 59,551. Nearly 9 lakh cases have been added in the month of April so far in Maharashtra.