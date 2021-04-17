Young Woman Electrocuted To Death In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: A 22-year-old woman was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an 11-KV wire at Nuapada area under town police station limits in Sundergarh district late last night.

The deceased was identified as Pramila Soreng, posted as a clerk at the Culture office here.

Reportedly, Pramila was roaming while taking on the phone at the terrace when she accidentally came in contact with an 11-KV wire. Soon neighbours rescued and rushed her to a nearby hospital in a critical condition where the doctors declared her ‘brought dead’.

On receiving information, the staff of the culture department reached the spot. On the other hand, the landlord lodged a complaint with the town police in this regard.

Basing the FIR, police registered a case and launched a probe in this regard.