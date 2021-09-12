12 Held For Killing Youth Over Petty Issue In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Police here have arrested 12 persons on charges of beating a youth to death near Danipali in Sambalpur district on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Somyaranjan Bar alias Sani of Bahidar Bandh.

The arrest has been made with three separate cases registered by Ainthapali police and Khetrajpur police.

According to reports, one Samir Sagar along with his wife was en route to Samaleswari temple when suddenly Sanjaya Jal came in front of his bike near Dasamati Colony. Following the incident, an argument ensued between the duo.

Later, the situation took an ugly turn after Samir along with his associates Sani, Deepak Pradhan, and Deepak Bhoi reached Dasamati Colony and assaulted one Satrughana Nag.

To counter the activities of Samir, the group of Dasamati colony reached near Samir’s group with lathis, iron rods, and other deadly weapons.

However, the group caught hold of Sani near the Danipali paddy field and assaulted him brutally. As a result, he succumbed to injuries.

While in the first case, Sanjaya Jal, Nabaghana Nag, Soughana Nag were arrested, Deepak Pradhan, Deepak Bhoi were arrested with case no. 229 at Khetrajpur PS.

Similarly, in Ainthapali Case no 471, Sakti Nag, (18), Mitrughana Nay (24), Sumit Nag (23), Soughana Nag (25), Sanjay Jal (28), Nabaghana Nag (24), Satrughana Nag (34), Jaga Nag ( 19), Raja Swain (22), and a child in conflict with law (CCL) were arrested.