Durga Idol Height Row: Ex-MLA Debashish Samantaray Lambasts MP Bhartruhari Mahtab

Cuttack: Former BJD MLA Debashish Samantaray today lambasted the senior party leader and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab for not supporting the state government’s decision to cap the height of the idol of Goddess Durga.

The ex-MLA’s reaction came after Mahtab said that the small size of the idol means obstructions in ‘Puja’.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Samataray had supported the Odisha government’s firm decision to reduce the height of the idol of goddess Durga to four feet for the upcoming Durga Puja.

He said, “MP Mahatab shouldn’t try to create disturbances in Cuttack City by opposing the decision of the State government. There has been no mention of the height of the idol in any scripture. Hence Mahatab’s claim of ‘obstruction in puja’ is unjustified and unacceptable.”

“Mahatab was never present in the scene ever since the cap on idol controversy erupted. A wise MP like him shouldn’t question the decision at this crucial juncture,” he said.

“Keeping the possible third wave of COVID-19 in view, the decision has been taken to keep the pandemic at bay. There is no logic behind Mahtab’s opposition to the move,” Samantaray said.

Earlier, MP Mahatab had termed the state government’s decision as ‘ridiculous’ and also suggested the locals challenge it in court.

“I don’t think Covid could be kept at the bay by reducing the height of the idols by two and a half feet,” Mahtab had said.