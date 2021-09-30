11 Trains To Run With Revised Timings From Oct 1: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: At least 11 trains originating from East Coast Railway jurisdiction will run on revised timings at various Stations over South Eastern Railway jurisdiction from 1st October 2021.

Here’s the complete list:

01.02801 Puri-New Delhi Purusottam Special from Puri w.e.f. 30th September, 2021 will have revised timings at Hijli and Ghatsila. This train will arrive at Hijli at 0350hrs instead of 0345hrs and will leave at 0355hrs instead of 0350hrs. Similarly, this will arrive at Ghatsila at 0516hrs and will leave at 0518hrs instead of its previous timings.

02.02802 New Delhi-Puri Purusottam Special from New Delhi w.e.f. 30th September, 2021 will have revised timings at Hijli. This will arrive at Hijli at 2050hrs and will leave at 2255hrs towards Puri instead of its earlier scheduled timings.

03.02875 Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Special from Puri w.e.f. 1st October, 2021 will have revised timings at Balasore, Hijli and Ghatsila. This train will arrive at Balasore at 1532hrs and will leave at 1537hrs. This will arrive at Hijli at 1715hrs and will leave at 1720hrs. Similarly, it will arrive at Ghatsila at 1841 and will leave at 1843hrs towards Anand Vihar instead of previous timings.

04.02815 02875 Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Special from Puri w.e.f. 2nd October, 2021 will have revised timings at Hijli. This train will arrive at Hijli at 1715hrs and will leave at 1720hrs.

05.02492 Visakhapatnam-Shalimar Special from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 6th October, 2021 will have revised timings at Shalimar. This train will arrive at Shalimar at 0605hrs instead of previous scheduled timings at 0600hrs.

06.08476 Puri-Shalimar Special from Puri w.e.f. 5th October, 2021 will have revised timings at Balasore, Kharagpur and Santragachhi. This train will arrive at Balasore at 0230hrs instead of previous scheduled timings at 0235hrs. This will arrive at Kharagpur at 0430hrs and will leave at 0435hrs. Similarly, this will arrive at Santragachhi at 0613hrs and will leave at 0615hrs towards Shalimar instead of its earlier scheduled timings.

07.08306 Sambalpur-Howrah Special from Sambalpur w.e.f. 1st October, 2021 will have revised timings at Balasore. This train will arrive at Balasore at 0230hrs and will leave at 0235hrs towards Howrah instead of earlier scheduled timings.

08.02088 Puri-Howrah Special from Puri w.e.f. 1st October, 2021 will have revised timings at Kharagpur and Santragachhi. This train will arrive at Kharagpur at 1705hrs and will leave at 1710hrs. This will arrive at Santragachhi at 1836hrs and will leave at 1838hrs towards Howrah instead of earlier timings.

09.02819 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Odisha Sampark Kranti Special from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 3rd October, 2021 will have revised timings at Hijli and Jaleswar. This train will arrive at Jaleswar at 2026hrs and will leave at 2028hrs. This will arrive at Hijli at 2130hrs and will leave at 2135hrs towards Anand Vihar instead of previous timings.

10.02825 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Special from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 3rd October, 2021 will have revised timings at Hijli. This train will arrive at Hijli at 1456hrs and will leave at 1500hrs towards Anand Vihar instead of previous timings.

11.08564 Visakhapatnam-Digha Special from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 7th October, 2021 will have revised timings at Kharagpur, Panskura, Tamluk, Kanthi. This train will arrive at Kharagpur at 0335hrs and will leave at 0340hrs. Will arrive at Panskura at 0423hrs and will leave at 0425hrs. This train will arrive at Tamluk at 0450hrs and will leave at 0452hrs. Similarly, this train will arrive at Kanthi at 0541hrs and will leave at 0543hrs towards Digha instead of its earlier scheduled timings.