Kandhamal: A fire broke out at Raikia Bazaar in Kandhamal district on Thursday, following which a shop was gutted.

Fortunately, no causality was reported from the mishap.

Reportedly, the fire engulfed the shop and reducing property worth over lakhs of rupees to ashes.

On receiving information, firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames. Though, the exact cause behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected short circuit led to the fire mishap.