11 More Test COVID Positive At VIMSAR

Sambalpur: At least 11 more persons at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur district have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes 10 MBBS students and a laboratory attendant.

With the fresh cases, the total tally reached 74.

All the Covid-19 positive students have been kept under isolation and their health condition is being constantly monitored.

Following the cases, a four-member team has been formed amd started contact tracing of the infected persons.

Meanwhile, all hostels on the campus were being sanitised as a part of precautionary measure.