Rahul Tewatia Ties Knot With Ridhi Pannu; See Pics

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia tied the nuptial knot with his fiancee Ridhi Pannu on Monday, 29 November.

Reportedly, several fellow cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, and Nitish Rana attended the marriage ceremony.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Talking about Rahul Tewatia, he is an all-rounder from Haryana. He is a right-arm spinner and a left-arm explosive batsman. The cricketer made his cricket debut in the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy.