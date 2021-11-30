Youth Commits Suicide By Jumping Before Train In Bolangir

Bolangir: A youth has committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Beherapalli Railway Gate in Bolangir district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Sudaam (25) from Kutumgoda village in the district.

According to reports, it is suspected that Sudaam took the extreme step after being frustrated over a continued family feud.

On being informed, GRP reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway in this regard.