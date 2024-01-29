10K Devotees From 5 Dists Get Divine Experience Of Shree Mandir Parikrama Project

Bhubaneswar/Puri: After the launch of the Shree Mandir Parikrama Project, the state government has made arrangements for the Parikrama Darshan for the devotees from all the districts to give them a beautiful experience of this project.

Today, on the first day, about 10,000 devotees from 5 districts came to Puri Srimandir. Devotees came from 500 panchayats and wards of Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack and Kendrapada districts.

They first gathered at a Samang near Puri where 5T Chairman V.K. Pandian met the devotees and collected feedback. Pandian highlighted the importance the Chief Minister is giving to transform Odisha and provide happiness to the public.

The devotees expressed great happiness in the arrangements made for the Srimandir Parikrama project and the transformation of other religious places. They highly praised Chief Minister Patnaik and V.K. Pandian for the transformation.

The devotees were taken by buses from ‘Samang’ to the Jagannath Ballav Parking area’ via Shree Setu. From there, arrangements were made to reach the temple. Mahaprasad arrangements were made along with arrangements for Mahaprabhu’s darshan and experience of the heritage corridor project.