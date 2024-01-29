CM Naveen Inaugurates 343 More ‘5T’ Transformed Schools In 5 Districts

Bhubaneswar: On the fifth day of the fourth phase of the 5T School Transformation programme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 343 5T transformed schools in five districts including Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Bhadrak and Sundergarh today.

It includes 73 high schools in Kalahandi district, 46 in Kandhamal, 82 in Koraput, 60 in Bhadrak and 82 in Sundergarh.

It is worth noting that 6,883 schools in the state have already been transformed in three phases. A total of 1,794 transformed high schools will be constructed in the fourth phase. After the completion of this phase, there will be a total of 8,677 transformed schools in the state.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked the MLAs, Panchayat representatives, school management committee, teachers, students and parents of the concerned district for their cooperation in this program.

5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V. Karthik Pandian participated in the program. On this occasion, students narrated their experiences in relation to 5T school transformation.