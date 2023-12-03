1 killed, 2 critically injured as car collides with bus in Bhubaneswar’s Chandrashekharpur

Bhubaneswar: Atleast one person was killed and two others sustained critical injuries as car collided with bus near petrol pump in Chandrasekharpur area of Bhubaneswar in the wee hours on Sunday.

The identity of the deceased and the injured is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the speeding car lost control over its wheels and rammed into a bus on other side of the road. Following which one person died on the spot and two others sustained critical injuries.

The car was mangled under the impact of the collision. The injured ones have been hospitalized for treatment.

Police have started investigation into the matter.