7.6 magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines

Philippines: A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the southern Philippine coast, prompting many villagers to flee their homes in panic around midnight after Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning.

The quake struck at 10:37 p.m. at a depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

“Based on all available data … the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed,” it said. “Minor sea level fluctuations may occur in some coastal areas.”

The quake was at a depth of 63 km, according to EMSC. A magnitude 6.4 aftershock later shook the southern Philippines, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Philippines experiences regular earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the ocean.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially said that based on the magnitude and location, it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia. But the centre later dropped its tsunami warning.

In Japan, authorities issued evacuation orders in various parts of Okinawa Prefecture, including for the entire coastal area, affecting thousands of people.