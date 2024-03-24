Who is Ajay Rai, Congress candidate who will contest against PM Modi in Varanasi?

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday released its fourth list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, fielding party’s Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh from Rajgarh.

Danish Ali has been named as the party’s candidate from Amroha, while Imran Masood and Alok Mishra would contest the polls from Saharanpur and Kanpur, respectively.

Ajai Rai is currently the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief. His political career started as a ‘karyakarta’ of Hindu nationalist outfit Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

According to The Wire’s old report, Rai is a graduate of the Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi. As a student, he was a convenor of the BJP’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1991-92. Ajai Rai also actively participated in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and went to jail under the preventive section of the law.

Rai in 1996 defeated nine-time sitting Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Udal from the Kolasla seat. His winning streak continued in 2002 as well. In the same year, Rai was rewarded with a ministerial berth as state minister for cooperatives in the Mayawati-led BSP-BJP alliance Uttar Pradesh government.

However, Rai quit the BJP in 2007 after feeling betrayed by the party as the BJP picked veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi as its Lok Sabha candidate from Varanasi. He joined the Samajwadi Party and lost the election against Joshi.

Rai’s journey with Congress began in 2012 when he contested from Pindra (earlier known as Kolasla) and defeated a BJP candidate.

The party fielded him from Varanasi against the PM Narendra Modi. While Rai’s nomination elevated, he finished at the third spot as the contest became two-sided (PM Modi vs AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal). Notably, Rai is a former five-time MLA from Varanasi.