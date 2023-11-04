Youth shot by masked miscreants in Rourkela

Rourkela: A youth sustained critical injuries after he was allegedly shot by masked miscreants near Industrial Training Institute (ITI) under Bisra police limits in Rourkela today.

The youth has sustained bullet injury to his stomach. Following the firing incident, the youth was first rushed to Bisra Hospital and later shifted to the Rourkela government hospital.

The exact reason behind the firing incident is unclear.

However, it is suspected that the incident could be the fallout of a group clash.

The Rourkela police have started a probe into the matter.