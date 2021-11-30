Youth Gets 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl In Bolangir

Bolangir: A Special POCSO Court here on Tuesday sentenced a youth to 20-years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl in Bolangir district five years ago.

Special POCSO Court Judge Biranchee Narayan Mishra convicted Sumit Mallik for rape of a minor girl and handed down 20-year RI along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

According to the case proceedings, convict Sumit Mallik outraged the modesty of a minor girl in the village. Following this, a case (18/2016) was registered by the Town police in this connection.

It is pertinent to mention that Nityananda Barai, Special Public Prosecutor of the Fast Track Court, was handling the case on behalf of the government.