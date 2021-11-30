Sanya Malhotra Reveals About Her ‘Heart Wrenching’ Break Up; Here What She Says

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released romantic comedy Meenakshi Sundareshwar on Netflix, opened up about her ‘heart-wrenching’ break-up of a four-year-long relationship.

In an interview with Brides Today Magazine, the Pagglait actor stated that she has been taking care of herself. Sanya said, “I think break-ups are hard for everyone. That is what pushed me to really work on myself. My last break-up was heart-wrenching for me: a four-year-long, long-distance relationship that began when I lived in Delhi. Right after we ended things, the lockdown was imposed and I was alone in Mumbai. But I took the time to process the situation and understand why things didn’t work out. I also understood that I needed to work on myself. 2020 was a good year for me, the year of healing.”

The Dangal actor also added that the biggest myth that we are told about love is that self-love isn’t as important. “Especially in Bollywood, where you’ll see one person running after another person for love, but it actually resides inside you,” Sanya said.

On the work front, before Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Sanya was last seen Pagglait which was released on Netflix earlier this year. Sanya also has a crime thriller Love Hostel, co-starring Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey, in the pipeline.