3 Youths Killed as Bike Rams Truck in Jajpur

Jajpur: Three youths were killed on Saturday, in a tragic road accident near Jindal company’s main gate at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district bringing all vehicular movement to a halt.

According to the report, the three deceased were from nearby areas. They lost balance while riding a high-speed two-wheeler and rammed the truck from behind. Two of them died on the spot whereas the third one rushed to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Kalinganagar Hospital.

Locals blocked the road after the mishap demanding concrete measures against frequent accidents on the same road.

Meanwhile, police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Cops were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.