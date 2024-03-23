PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets

The first match of the Indian Premier League doubleheader held on March 23 saw Punjab Kings defeating Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets at Mullanpur and taking home 2 points.

Delhi Capitals started well by batting first with their openers David Warner (29) and Mitchell Marsh (21) playing aggressively. However, both of them were dismissed by the pace duo of Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh, respectively.

Shai Hope tried to take the team forward with his 25-ball 33 but was sent back to the pavilion by Kagiso Rabada. Rishabh Pant, who made his comeback, got dropped on 4 runs but failed to utilize the chance and was sent back for just 18.

Delhi Capitals’ impact substitute Abishek Porel caught everyone’s eye by scoring 32* off 10 balls, which helped them reach a total of 174/9 in the end.

In reply, Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan gave the home side a decent start but failed to capitalize on it. Sam Curran’s 47-ball 63 took the game away from the visitors, and his innings was supported by Liam Livingstone, which helped Punjab get their opening win in the end.

Although it wasn’t the kind of comeback Rishabh Pant hoped for, the wicketkeeper-batter would like to take the defeat in his stride and help his side finish strong in the tournament ahead.