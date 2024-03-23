Superstar Suriya shares his experience working with Team Kanguva

Studio Green and Suriya Sivakumar have unveiled the teaser of the much-awaited ‘Kanguva’ and indeed left everyone stunned. Ever since its announcement, the film has got everyone talking about it, and the character poster featuring superstar Suriya as the Mighty Warrior and Bobby Deol as the antagonist has piqued the excitement to a sky-high level.

Amid the rising excitement, the makers shared a video of superstar Suriya where he was seen talking about his working experience with the team. They further jotted down the caption –

While speaking to fans about his working experience with the team, Superstar Suriya said, “I always believe, films when they come to you it’s like a blessing, that those films come. The universe makes it happen for you. From day one the shooting experience it only got bigger and bigger, thanks to my director Siva sir and my producer Gnanavel, and of course can’t do without my DOP Vetri sir, and rockstar DSP. So, from script to shoot, their always some type of compromise, ‘No, We thought but this didn’t happen’ but every day it only got better and better. To dive into the unknown is always exciting and as you said every time there is a responsibility to give something bigger and bigger. After 25 plus years, the industry to get excited for a film is so important, and 150 days plus days of shoot, the only know it was a joy working with this team and I hoping you all will love what we all have done. Kanguva is very special for us.”

Kanguva promises a raw, rustic, and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances, and never-before-seen action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and a musical score by ‘Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe in early 2024.