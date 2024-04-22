Wildfire Engulfs Chandaka Forest

Bhubaneswar: A major wildfire broke out in Chandaka forest near Godibari razing about 1.5 acres of land on the outskirts of State Capital, Bhubaneswar on Monday evening.

According to reports, the wildfire spread around a 2km-stretch in the forest while forest and fire officials have been engaged to douse the flames.

Two fire tenders were pressed into the task to bring the inferno under control. However, the firemen were yet to douse the flames till the last report came in.

While the actual cause of the wildfire is not known, about 40 forest dept workers have been engaged to put out the fire.

Earlier today, seven ODRAF teams were deployed to 7 locations-Baliguda, Phulbani, Rayagada, Bonai, Kalahandi South, Shimilipal South, and Paralakhemundi, for the prevention of forest fire as per the request of PCCF.