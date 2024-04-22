President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Uttarakhand From 23 To 24 April

New Delhi: The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Uttarakhand from April 23 to 24, 2024.

On April 23, the President will grace the 4th convocation of AIIMS Rishikesh. On the same evening, she will attend the Ganga Aarti at Rishikesh.

On April 24, the President will grace the convocation ceremony of officer trainees of Indian Forest Service (2022 batch) at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun.