One Dead, 89 Hospitalised Due to Sunstroke In Odisha So Far: Govt

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is currently experiencing severe heatwave conditions, which have led to 89 people being hospitalized due to sunstroke.

Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra today informed that these individuals are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the state. Unfortunately, one person has died due to sunstroke.

The majority of the hospitalization cases were from Sundargarh, Khurda, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur. Seven people from Khurda are currently receiving treatment at Capital Hospital.

On April 15, 62-year-old Laxmikanta Sahu of Maheshpur in Balasore district passed away due to sunstroke, marking the first sunstroke-related death this summer, according to an official at the Special Relief Commissioner’s office.