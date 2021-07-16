Wild bear continues to visit Nuapada town

Nuapada: A wild bear has been spotted roaming in the township area of Nuapada. The animal also ventured into the campus of the District Collector’s residence recently.

As per available information, the bear was seen near Nuapada mini stadium. Though it was shooed away by the forest department officials, the animal crossed the NH-353 route and eventually entered the Collector’s campus here.

On being alerted forest department personnel rushed to the spot. After hours of ordeal, the bear finally went back into the forest