Well-Marked Low Pressure Over BoB Develops Into Depression

Bhubaneswar: Yesterday’s Well Marked Low Pressure Area over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards during past 12 hours, concentrated into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 01st December, 2023 over Southeast adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal near Latitude 9.1°N and Longitude 86.4°E, about 790 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 800 km southeast of Chennai, 990 km southeast of Bapatla and 970 km southeast of Machilipatnam.

It is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify into a Deep Depression by 2nd and further into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal around 3rd December. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and cross South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam around evening of 4th December as a Cyclonic Storm.