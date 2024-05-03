Ex-VLW Dismissed From Govt Service After Conviction In Bribery Case

Khurda: A former Village Level Worker in Khurda district has been dismissed from govt service after his conviction in a bribery case, the Odisha Vigilance said on Friday.

The convict, Ashok Kumar Patasahani, ex-VLW of Bolagarh Block, is presently posted as PEO in Khurda Block.

Patasahani was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS (Case No.29 dt.04.05.2011 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988) for demanding and accepting a bribe from a beneficiary for preparation of bill against an IAY house constructed by him and disbursement of the 2nd installment in his favour.

On 18th December 2023, Patasahani was convicted by Vigilance Special Judge, Bhubaneswar and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 2 years and a fine of Rs.10,000, and in default of payment of the fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 6 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act,1988.

The court also sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 1 year and a fine of Rs.10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 4 months more for the offence U/s 7 P.C. Act, 1988.

Following the conviction of Patasahani, Odisha Vigilance communicated in this regard to the competent authority to take appropriate action. Accordingly, Patasahani was dismissed from govt. Service by the competent authority for bribery, the Vigilance added.