World AIDS Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance

New Delhi: World AIDS Day is observed every year on 1 December. The day is dedicated to create awareness and educate people about AIDS, and different measures to prevent this incurable and lethal disease. Celebrating World AIDS Day is an opportunity to put an end to the stigmas associated with this disease, honour those who lost their precious lives, and engage in activities that support HIV/AIDS research and advanced treatment.

AIDS is a lethal and life threatening disease caused by HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infection. It is the most advanced stage of HIV during which the victim’s body is immunocompromised and thereby makes the patient more susceptible to secondary infections. If HIV treatment is successful, the person may not develop AIDS.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “The world can end AIDS with communities leading the way. That is why the theme for World AIDS Day this year is ‘Let Communities Lead’, and much more than a celebration of the achievements of communities, it is a call to action to enable and support communities in their leadership roles.” On World AIDS Day 2023, WHO celebrates and recognises the invaluable contributions of communities in leading the response to HIV.

The first every World AIDS Day was recognised on in 1988 with an intention to create awareness about HIV/AIDS on global level, and commemorate the precious lives lost to this lethal disease. Over the past 35 years, there have been tremendous developments and advancements in HIV/AIDS research, which has played a significant role in the management of this disease. Additionally, the contribution of global advocacy groups and communities

This year marks the 35th commemoration of World AIDS Day, and is primarily focused on highlighting the critical role of communities in combating the disease, and recognising the remaining challenges. The significance of celebrating World AIDS Day is to promote equitable access to healthcare services, especially in underdeveloped countries with an aim to control HIV infection, and prevent its progression to AIDS.