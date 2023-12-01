Eight killed 11 critical after tourist van rams into parking truck in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: At least eight persons lost their lives and 11 others sustained critical injuries as the van they were travelling crashed into a parking truck near Balijodi in Keonjhar this morning.

The accident occurred on National Highway-20, just three kilometers away from Maa Tarini temple in Ghatagaon.

The deceased hailed from two families in Podamari village under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district including four men, three women and a child. Some of them were relatives of former Rajya Sabha MP Renubala Pradhan.

According to sources, the van carrying 19 persons hit the truck parked on the National Highway while it was on its way to Ghatagaon Maa Tarini temple from Ganjam. While seven persons died on the spot, one other succumbed in the hospital.

The critically injured persons were admitted to the Ghatagaon hospital. Three of them have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as their health deteriorated.

While the exact reason of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the accident occurred due to the high speed of the van.

The police on being informed reached the spot and initiated a probe into this road mishap.