Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Cited Ten Points the generation of today should learn from India’s PM

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is undoubtedly the pioneer filmmaker of Indian Cinema who has been known for delivering meaningful cinemas and content that mirrors society. The Filmmaker created waves across the globe with his extremely positive appreciated film, ‘The Vaccine War’. The film received unanimous love and praise from every corner and the film was recently released on the leading digital platform, Disney Plus Hotstar where the film was bestowed with love and praise from the audiences who missed the watching film in the theatres. Amidst all these, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri who is known for inspiring the generation of today, has shared an important message for the youths.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared the ten important messages for the youths giving reference to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, and said the things today’s people should learn from the leader.

Sharing on the social media, the filmmaker wrote,

“10 THINGS YOUNGSTERS CAN LEARN FROM

@narendramodi

:

1. Play on the front foot.

2. Don’t let small failures deter you.

3. Value physical hard work.

4. Dedicate yourself to one cause and pursue it relentlessly.

5. Personal credibility is paramount.

6. Maintain a killer instinct.

7. Communicate in your audience’s language.

8. Groundwork surpasses intellectualism.

9. See every challenge as an opportunity for results.

10. Think like a winner. Act like a winner. Finish like a winner.

And move on to the next battle…”

This is one of the examples of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri who is motivating today’s generation. Many times in the past, the filmmaker has mirrored society through his words, films, and stories.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri left the audience in awe as he unveiled his next magnum opus during a grand event in Bangalore. The much-anticipated project, titled ‘Parva,’ promises to be an epic cinematic journey, as it will be based on the iconic novel ‘Parva’ penned by the renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa. This ambitious venture is set to be a three-part blockbuster franchise, cementing its place in the annals of Indian cinema.