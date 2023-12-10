20 Maoists Surrender in Chhattisgarh-Odisha Border

Sukuma: As many as 20 Maoists including five women surrendered before police in the Sukuma district of Chhattisgarh- in the bordering area of Odisha on Sunday.

The surrendered Maoists have been identified as Uika Laxma, the militia deputy commander, member of DMK Budhharam, Narsingh, Tangru Kunjam, member of militia Sodi Rati, Telam, Arjun, Suresh, Kunjam Nanda, Sodi Samar, Kako Chilko, Sodi Mango, Katma Arjun, Katma Some, Sodi Hadma, Madbi Lakhmu, Jagatram, KAMS Vice President Sodi NK, member of CNNM Ajay Telam and Katma Phule.

The Maoists decided to lay down their arms and join the social mainstream as they had been oppressed and exploited for years. They were fed up and disillusioned with the activities of the Maoists, police said.

These Maoists were involved in several violent activities that occurred in the areas. They surrendered at the police station in the presence of SP Kiran Chauhan.