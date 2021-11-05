Vigilance Sleuths Arrest Head Clerk For Taking Bribe

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Friday arrested head clerk working in the office of Superintending Engineer, R & B Division-IV, Bhubaneswar on charges of demanding and accepting bribe.

According to vigilance officials, the head clerk identified as Pranaya Kumar Pattnaik has demanded bribe of Rs 3,500 from one contractor to pass his bill.

Accordingly, a trap was laid on Friday and the accused was caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance and ]

“The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused. In this connection a case has been registered and further investigation is continuing,” said an official.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on properties of Pattnaik at two places in Bhubaneswar.