India vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021 Live
India vs Scotland T20 World Cup Live: India cross 50 runs mark

India cross 50 runs mark

Back-to-back fours from Rahul! Rahul is on a rampage. He has scored 25 runs in just 9 balls.

Rohit hits India’s first boundary

Watt gives Rohit width and the Indian vice-captain lifts the ball over point where the ball lands safely and rolls to the boundary. A single is taken off the last ball and India have taken 8 from the 1st over.

India need 86 in 7.1 overs to overtake Afghanistan’s NRR

Scotland are all out for 85  An excellent performance from the Indian bowlers.  Jadeja (3/15), Shami (3/14), Bumrah (2/10). The Men in Blue need to chase down the target in 7.1 overs to overtake Afghanistan’s Net Run Rate and 8.5 overs to go past New Zealand’s NRR.

THE WICKETS CONTINUE TO TUMBLE! EXCEPTIONAL FROM INDIA!

Tremendous start for India! 

A ruthless attack from team India’s pacers strongly jolted Scotland as the latter lose the top four batters.

WICKET! Kyle Coetzer b Bumrah 1 (7 balls)

Gets castled after getting deceived by a terrific slower delivery from the speedster. Scotland 13/1 (2.3 overs) vs India in Dubai. Early wicket India wanted and it’s come from their spearhead.

Match Toss: India, Elected To Field

Virat Kohli has finally called it right at the toss and has opted to field first against Scotland in Dubai!

India need a big win to stay alive in the competition

Welcome to the coverage of the second Group 2 game of the day between India and Scotland in Dubai.

Teams:

Scotland (Playing XI): George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

