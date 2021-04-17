UseMask: Odisha CM Naveen Asks Not Let Mask Down, Follow Covid Protocols

Bhubaneswar: While the Odisha government has decided to impose weekend restrictions in 10 districts and night curfews in urban areas, CM Naveen Patnaik asked the populace of the state to follow Covid protocols and maintain social distancing.

Taking to his Twitter handle the Odisha CM wrote: “The fight against COVID-19 is at a critical stage. Let’s not let our guard and the mask down. Let’s us all continue to follow COVID-19 protocols & maintain social distancing. Let’s fight the second wave of the pandemic with the same spirit & determination as earlier.”

In a bid to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection in the state, the Odisha government has announced decided to impose weekend restrictions in 10 districts including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nabarngpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government passed an order stating that night curfew will be imposed in Bhubaneswar from 9 pm tomorrow till 5 am starting April 16, until further orders. All essential services and supply of essential commodities including medical services etc will be permitted during the period, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation commissioner said.

It may be noted that Odisha shares border with Chhattisgarh and West Bengal which are witnessing a record surge in COVID-19 cases.