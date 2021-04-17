China to build more Wuhan like labs: Media reports

Beijing: China will build more bio labs amidst questions over Wuhan lab’s role in spread of coronavirus, media reports said.

The dreaded coronavirus was believed to have been emerged at China’s central Wuhan city in December 2019 and subsequently became a pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Xiang Libin said the new Biosecurity Law enacted in China will be helpful for labs to conduct more tests on virology.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while receiving the report of the international experts’ team which visited Wuhan, said on March 30 that “as far as the WHO is concerned, all hypotheses remain on the table”.

Yang Zhanqiu, deputy director of the pathogen biology department at Wuhan University, said that the law on biosafety is a timely move for China to detail the construction and management of biosafety labs and provide a legal shield for scientific projects on biosafety, including infectious diseases.