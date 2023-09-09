Unrest At Utkal University After Authorities Ask 2nd Year Students To Share Hostel Rooms

Bhubaneswar: Due to the administrative inefficiency of the authorities in Utkal University, student unrest was reported on the campus on Saturday as 2nd-year PG students staged a sit-in against the decision to allot hostel rooms.

According to reports, every year at Utkal University, two first-year students are allotted one hostel room while second-year students are allotted a single room individually.

But this year the varsity authorities have issued directions stating that two second-year students will be allotted one single room in the hostel.

Scores of students under the leadership of student leader Gyanprakash Naik, Laxmidhar Sahu, and Ankit Kumar Sahu today staged a demonstration in front of the Gopbandhu hostel on the campus.

According to the agitating students, during the second year, the PG students prepare for various competitive exams starting from NET, JRF etc. For that, staying in individual rooms is very much required.

The decision has been taken by the varsity they are planning to renovate Hostel No. 3 and 4. They also argued that the first-year student should be allotted Hostel No. 7 if there is a dearth of hostel rooms.

Following the student agitation, the varsity authorities have decided to hold a high-level meeting on Monday to resolve the issue for hostel boarders.