Five Arrested With Huge Quantities Of Fake Foreign Liquor In Nuapada

Nuapada: The Excise department seized a bolero vehicle on the National Highway No. 353 in Komna in Nuapada and arrested five people with seizure of huge quantities of fake foreign liquor.

From reliable sources, the excise department raided the Bolero jeep and seized the fake liquor from the vehicle.

The department arrested Rajesh Singh (34) of Raipur, Binod Singh (45) of Chhattisgarh, Vidyeshgarh Kumar (42) of Jharkhand, Pankaj Jayad of Nuapada, Anant Sahu (38) of Nuapada.

They have been forwarded to court, excise officials said.

The raiding team seized 68 bottles of McDowel, 144 bottles of Imperial Blue, 111 bottles of Frontline, McDowel empty bottles 354 bottles, 1258 stickers and fake liquor items.