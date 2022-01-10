Unidentified Body Found Floating In Mahanadi In Sonepur 

Sonepur: The body of an unidentified person was found floating in Mahanadi River in Sonepur town on Monday.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body floating in the Mahanadi River near Jatrinivas and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem,

Though the exact cause behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the victim might have fallen into the river accidentally and subsequently drowned.